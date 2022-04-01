Thank you to the writer of the March 22 letter “Dismayed by choice of photo,” regarding the poor choice to put a photo of a woman angrily holding a gun to promote the article about “Hedda Gabler” on the front page of the March 17 edition of LNP. I thought I was reading the National Enquirer.

That image was horrific. No one wants to see that incendiary photo on the front page. Why would you add to the violence in the world?

In the future, please choose a more creative and positive photo to promote these things. It is not helpful or healthy to sensationally promote gratuitous violence, especially on the front page of your newspaper. We see enough of it in real life!

Gloria Wiegand

Lancaster