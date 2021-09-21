It is unbelievable that you can no longer walk into some grocery stores at certain times and easily check out with an associate at a register.

While at the Columbia Weis recently, I purchased a good number of items. When it was time to check out, there was only one line with an associate at the register — and that line was quite long!

Instead, I went to self-checkout for several bags of groceries. After scanning all of our items, I noticed the sign at the register: credit or debit card only. I wanted to pay cash.

While checking out, three employees stood in the front of the store waiting for customers who needed help. I don’t think you can blame it on the lack of help this time, when employees are standing around just waiting for action.

What happened to the days when you could talk to and pay someone at the register?

The same goes for a recent trip to a Walmart in York County. All lines were self-checkout except one or two. On the way out the door, an associate wants to check the receipt to make sure you paid for everything. (I had two larger items that could not be bagged.) If we have to do self-checkout, then either trust your customers or put those associates who check the receipts back at the registers.

Tammy Meshey

Columbia