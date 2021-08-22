Members of Congress have ID cards. Many are Democrats. But many congressional Democrats resist requiring voter ID, even though U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., recently cited a Texas Public Policy Foundation/Rasmussen poll indicating that, in Texas, 72% of Democrats, 75% of African Americans and 81% of Hispanics support requiring voters to show a valid ID before voting.

Some congressional Democrats claim their constituents have a hard time obtaining ID. Are these liberal constituents the only ones challenged by this dubious inability to get ID?

Why wouldn’t the supposedly altruistic congressional Democrats assist their “disenfranchised constituents” in obtaining ID, in order to access the beneficial programs that require it, instead of carping about needing ID to vote? Maybe they do not want to help constituents actually improve their lives — as long as they keep voting for Democrats.

Bob Reed

Colerain Township