Lancaster may be in a unique position in the containment of the new coronavirus. Hospital visits and stays make patients (who may be in the hospital for other reasons), health care workers and staff vulnerable to the spread of infections. Local hospitals may need more beds and isolation units than they can currently accommodate.

The former St. Joseph/UPMC Pinnacle Lancaster, with appropriate funding and quick but careful planning, could be used for testing and isolation of those infected. The state should quickly waive or suspend some regulations to meet this emergency. Funding should be immediately sought from the federal and state government.

We would also have to ensure that nearby residents are not placed in any increased danger, and care would have to be taken to keep the staff as safe as possible.

Other countries have used tents to care for the victims of the disease. We have a hospital building that could relieve other facilities of overcrowding or simply running out of space. Local hospitals could be asked to provide a share of the staffing of the facility. In a time of crisis, we need to all come together to contain this epidemic and make things happen.

Now is not the time to be assigning blame. Our top priority must be to assist our fellow citizens who are affected and to try to minimize the impact on others.

Richard A. Katz

Lancaster