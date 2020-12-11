I just read LNP | LancasterOnline’s article on the black vultures (“Feathered menace,” Dec. 3). https://lancasteronline.com/news/local/destructive-black-vultures-damage-roofs-bedevil-homeowners-in-marietta/article_70d9d4f8-34cb-11eb-93de-73185ee01c24.html

Several years ago, I had 50 to 100 of them roost in my Canadian hemlocks. I bought a “boat air horn,” waited until they settled in for the night and blasted them. They left the trees and flew over me. It was like a big, black blanket. It was like a scene from a horror movie.

They came back the next night and I blasted them again. They moved on to somewhere else.

Recently, we saw them circling our trees again. I went out with the horn and blasted them as they came in and thought they’d spend the night. Multiple blasts convinced them to move on.

The air horns are very shrill and I’m sure it bothers their ears. Whatever. It works. Good luck and give it a try.

Jack Bishop

Hershey