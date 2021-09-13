I believe we’ve made a grave mistake in Afghanistan. Like most other Americans, I didn’t give Afghanistan much thought until the recent events began to unfold.

For me, it prompted a soul-searching, and I was led to conclude that our withdrawal — one could even say betrayal — is akin to kicking your 10-year-old to the curb, claiming that they’re old enough to fend for themselves.

Although the U.S. mission was originally designed to deny safe harbor to terrorists, I believe that we have incurred obligations over the past 20 years. There is no blame here, just a wish that we can change it.

Western nations have the advantage of 700 years in lessons of freedom, from the Magna Carta to the Enlightenment and further. The Afghans have had a mere 20 years to absorb the promise of Western liberal nations.

We’ve seen an entire generation of Afghans dare to dream, dare to become better. My personal epiphany came when a young woman there said, “If you leave, I’ll never become a doctor.”

How can we expect the trust of developing nations when we won’t stay the course? We may lose an entire generation of doctors, nurses, engineers, lawyers, missionaries and others.

We know that the Taliban is the antithesis of all we’ve accomplished over the past centuries, and I suspect that we’ll be back. But it will come at such a cost. This is what happens, in my view, when the United States cuts and runs.

Gregory Sechler

Manheim Township