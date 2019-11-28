Sept. 19 is a day I’ll never forget. Driving on Route 222, I suddenly had a shredded tire. I immediately knew I was stranded. Without a cellphone and at the mercy of passing motorists. Eventually, Richard stopped, attempted to change my tire, and Tim arrived and helped. Both were concerned for my safety (and I for theirs).
Tim motioned the traffic to slow down and drive in the passing lane, as well as called the police. When Tommy, the tow truck driver, was filling my spare, his compressor broke and my car and I were towed.
Being completely overwhelmed by the situation, I failed to express proper thank you to my two wonderful good Samaritans. Their given names may be Richard and Tim, but to me they are “Michael and Gabriel.’’ I can never repay them for all their help, patience, kindness, care and compassion they showed a perfect stranger.
I was in a very scary situation, not knowing who would come to my rescue, but God knew what I needed. I was extremely fortunate to have met these gentlemen. Most people today are afraid to help or don’t want to get involved. However, they never hesitated in going way beyond any expected assistance, even offering a prayer for my welfare. All of my helpers were great, but Richard and Tim were outstanding examples of God’s grace.
I emphatically extend a huge thank you to my two “angels’’ who I will always remember.
Linda Meckley
East Cocalico Township