I have known Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas President Judge David Ashworth for 30 years.

Not once have I ever heard him express a position that left me thinking of right or left political posturing, and I respected that.

He only took this responsibility as a county judge to better serve the citizens of Lancaster County. His track record exemplifies this.

If he expressed concerns about the staffing levels within the court and prison systems, it is with concern for the welfare and security of those serving the county and its citizens (“Court staffing fight breaks out in public,” Nov. 27 LNP).

Lancaster County Commissioners Josh Parsons and Ray D’Agostino owe Judge Ashworth and county residents an apology and should expedite meetings with Judge Ashworth and staff to develop solutions to a dangerous situation.

Bruce Rhine

Akron