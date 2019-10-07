It’s no surprise that U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker finds nothing wrong with President Donald Trump’s illegal request to a foreign government to try to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.
Smucker and Trump share views on virtually every issue facing our country. In my view, both are anti-immigrant, anti-diversity, anti-poor, anti-women, anti-science, anti-gun control, anti-public education, anti-consumer, anti-union, anti-media, and anti-health care for the less fortunate.
Smucker and Trump repeatedly have shown they believe the U.S. government exists to serve the wishes of wealthy white men.
On Jan. 23, 2016, candidate Trump said, “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose voters.” I don’t know if he would keep the support of all voters, but it appears there may be nothing he could do that would cost him the support of Republicans in Congress.
Jack Lewis
Elizabethtown