As a young Pennsylvania voter, I have watched the progression of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial with great concern. It is now clearer to me than ever that the president’s actions meet the standard for removal from office.
Up to this point in Trump’s term, Congress has failed to uphold constitutional law as it applies to the president of the United States. Rectifying this failure by removing Trump from office is a primary concern of mine as both a U.S. citizen and a resident of Pennsylvania.
Failure by Sen. Pat Toomey or Sen. Bob Casey to vote in favor of Trump’s removal from office will guarantee my decision to vote against them in upcoming Pennsylvanian elections, regardless of party lines.
To me and many other young voters, Trump represents a threat to our democracy. If the checks and balances provided by our Constitution cannot remove Trump from office at this time, then I fear no action by any president, however egregious, will be subject to accountability. Transparent corruption must always be unforgivable.
Caleb Kessler
Lititz