Well, here we are. The House rightfully impeached President Donald Trump, but of course the spineless, corrupt Republicans in the Senate let him off the hook, save for Sen. Mitt Romney.
I refuse to say “acquitted” because it was a sham of a trial — no witnesses, no documents. Trump has learned his lesson, some Republicans have laughably said.
So now Trump is emboldened to run roughshod over the Justice Department, firing or reassigning the brave and patriotic individuals who dared testify against this monster. All these people did was something Republicans know nothing about. They did what they were trained to do — the right thing.
Congratulations, Trumpers. We now live in a banana republic ruled by a corrupt president who will stop at nothing to get his way. Remind you of anybody else?
The middle class and senior citizens are suffering under this regime. The cost of living is going through the roof. The Republicans are doing nothing about health care, infrastructure, fair living wages, etc.
I guarantee that if Trump gets reelected — that is, if he allows any more elections — the United States of America will be over.
If any of you voted for Trump in 2016 and realize you made a horrible mistake, we welcome you to join us and get this wannabe fascist out of office. Also, we must get rid of the worthless Moscow Mitch McConnell.
The choice is yours, folks: Do you want four more years of chaos, or do you want the Democrats to fix yet another disaster of a Republican administration?
Joe Davis
Annville