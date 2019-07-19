Here again, another year and another school tax bill. And higher, of course.
School buildings are there all year, and teachers are paid for a full 12 months, with a lot of built-in days off.
Why not have teachers work for a full 12 months and keep the schools active all year long?
“But what about my vacations?” a teacher or student might ask. What are substitute teachers for?
A student could take a short vacation (at will) for a couple of weeks and keep up with home assignments on their electronic devices. This may shorten the school year and be a cost-saving measure.
Our state legislators are also paid a 12-month salary. I recently phoned my state representative and asked when can we see some school tax relief. The lady who answered stated they are not in session until September (nice vacation) and they will be looking at a couple of bills regarding school taxes. My wife and I have not taken a vacation for a few years in order that we can pay school taxes.
I read in LNP that school taxes in Lancaster County have increased and that Penn Manor is going to build a new high school at a “bargain” price of just $99.9 million (“All but one district plans tax increase,” July 6).
What if taxpayers spoke up instead of just shutting up and paying up: Would they say deal or no deal?
Bernard G. Grimm Jr.
Lancaster Township