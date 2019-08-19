This is addressed to all members of Congress. It is time to come together and address the gun crisis that is occurring coast to coast in this country.
It has become an everyday occurrence to hear about random or mass shootings. Just by saying you’re sorry and offering your condolences to the families doesn’t solve the problem.
I want to hear from you that you will ban automatic weapons, stiffen penalties for any crime committed with a gun, and pass universal background checks for all gun purchases. That would be a start.
I don’t want to hear about arming teachers and having armed guards stationed everywhere. The root of the problem is the gun.
Do something about it.
Pat Cover
East Hempfield Township