Soon it will be time to make a decision on who to vote for in this election cycle. Everywhere you turn — every TV channel and radio show — states that this is the most important election ever. I believe this is true.

As I see it, we really only have two choices. It’s either American democracy or white supremacy. If you need help with which one is which, just look at the four people at the top of each major party ticket. Take a look in the mirror before you vote.

Bob Daecher

Lititz