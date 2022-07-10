Various opinions have been introduced concerning President Joe Biden’s mental well-being. Some people have cited longevity among the reasons that Biden may be delusional.

With high inflation, a lot of factors are contributors — one is corporate greed.

Immigration has been a problem under all presidents, for years, without any help from Congress. Just saying. The hypocrisy is bountiful from the GOP.

I also have been around for a long time. On Juneteenth, I celebrated two things that are important to me: the freedom of my ancestors in Texas and my 75th birthday!

In my opinion, the former one-term president was a puppet of Vladimir Putin. His so-called knowledge of medicine included unproven therapies. He bullied two women of color for doing their civic duty. And, most importantly, I believe he was derelict in his duty toward the Constitution and our democracy.

I would like to close this synopsis with a quote from one of my heroes growing up as a young Black American in the 1960s. He was born Malcolm Little, but you might know him as Malcolm X. He said: “A wise man can play the part of a clown, but a clown can’t play the part of a wise man.”

James L. Ellis Jr., Lancaster