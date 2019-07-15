Regarding the July 8 article “States give children a right to be vaccinated”: Among actions being taken to boost vaccination rates, some states are opting “to take the decision out of parents’ hands and let their kids choose for themselves.”
Children would then be more free to decide for themselves whether to be vaccinated, or not. Oh, come now. Children are dependent, as they should be, on adults for guidance about their health care, diet and much more. The only question is about which adults should be allowed to influence them.
What your article describes is simply another move to transfer influence from parents to the government or experts. This is an issue on which the merits can be debated, but let’s discuss the real issue and not pretend this is about giving children more freedom to order their own lives.
Edwin Herr
Earl Township