Patience is a virtue, it’s said. But after being patient in this pandemic for so long, it is hard to be patient now as we await our turn to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Our new president set an initial goal of 100 million vaccinations in 100 days, and then upped that goal to 150 million last week. To reach that goal means administering an average of 1.5 million vaccines a day. According to a New York Times column authored by three public health experts, the U.S. had been averaging an average of 447,000 doses per day as of Inauguration Day.

On the first full day of his presidency, President Joe Biden signed multiple executive orders designed to accelerate the previously sluggish pandemic response of the federal government. “We’re in a national emergency, and it’s time we treated it like one,” he said.

Unfortunately, it seems that Biden’s vaccination goals may be very difficult to reach.

Moreover, it seems as if the information roller coaster regarding the pandemic has entered its second season.

The first season, with President Donald Trump at the helm, was full of chaos and confusion. The bright spot: Two vaccines, one from Moderna and the other from Pfizer, were developed and tested with astonishing speed, and were found to be highly effective.

Now, we find it’s necessary to temper the enthusiasm over those vaccines. As Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, recently counseled, it’s going to take months for everyone to get vaccinated.

And we’re going to be need to be realistic in our expectations about how quickly we as individuals and society can return to some semblance of normal life.

Supply and demand

After initially prioritizing health care workers and nursing home residents for vaccination, Pennsylvania expanded Phase 1A on Jan. 19 to include anyone over the age of 65, as well as people ages 16-64 with health conditions that put them at risk for serious COVID-19 disease.

This increased the number of Pennsylvania residents in Phase 1A to 3.5 million, with a subsequent unexpected surge in demand.

It led me to try to sign up both my wife and me for the vaccine.

Buoyed by local media reports, I thought I had plenty of options. It quickly became obvious, however, that this was not going to be as easy as I naively first thought.

After worrying that there would be too many people reluctant to get the new COVID-19 vaccines, now we are faced with a serious supply shortage.

Trying to understand the problem, I found the fifth version of the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Interim Vaccination Plan produced by the state Department of Health’s Vaccine Task Force. It is 67 pages long, with eight appendices, the last of which is a decision-making tool for prioritizing Phase 1A patients that makes for interesting reading if you are a health care policy nerd.

The plan emphasizes that the state is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. In Section 6, the state’s vaccine administration capacity is described as “robust,” noting that it includes 242 hospitals and inpatient facilities, 65 rehabilitation and transitional care facilities, 1,098 pharmacies, 692 skilled nursing facilities and seven Veterans Affairs hospitals. It was reassuring to read that the state has adequate infrastructure to tackle the enormous job of vaccinating Pennsylvanians against COVID-19.

Section 6 also addressed vaccination staffing, though on this it was shorter on specifics and so not nearly as reassuring. It mentioned Pennsylvania’s active volunteer corps, which has 29,000 volunteers registered — 55.2% of whom are health professionals.

I know so many people — including friends and family members — on the front lines providing heroic care, making enormous sacrifices, putting themselves and their families at risk.

I know that is what they signed up for, but then again, nobody signed up for this. The stress of the pandemic is enough without the supplies to be safe and without the supplies to provide everyone with the vaccine as quickly as possible. We owe them our gratitude.

Lesson of the past

When I started my surgical training in 1980 at St. Vincent’s Hospital in New York City’s Greenwich Village, I saw firsthand how the medical system and people — patients, their loved ones, doctors, nurses, other staff members — reacted as we first became aware of another deadly viral scourge, AIDS.

The pain, fear, confusion and the anger that patients and their loved ones endured was heart-wrenching. Dr. Fauci came of age in that crisis, and AIDS activists held his feet to the fire, pressing for the advancement of knowledge about the new disease.

The research seemed to take too long to those affected, but as a new physician in training, I was amazed at how quickly that disease was studied, the virus was identified and treatments (though not a vaccine) were developed.

Most importantly I saw members of the gay community come together and change their behavior, which was the most important factor saving lives in that pandemic — just as it is in this one.

At the same time I was learning the lessons of the AIDS pandemic, I was learning about accountability. At weekly surgical morbidity and mortality conferences, surgeons discussed any complications and deaths that occurred on their surgical service. It was an exercise in honestly taking responsibility for unforeseen occurrences, with the goal of understanding how to manage the complication and what to do the next time. Knowing why someone suffered a complication or died was essential to preventing or minimizing those devastating occurrences in the future.

Later, this practice — which was heavy on blame and guilt — morphed into a practice called “root cause analysis,” which emphasizes dealing with an adverse event with the goal of preventing more adverse events and unnecessary deaths and morbidity. Instead of focusing on individual blame, it seeks to develop better protocols and systems to prevent future bad outcomes.

This has come to mind as I read about the chaos swirling around the COVID-19 vaccination process. Instead of pointing fingers, we need to reach for understanding.

I understand the frustration of waiting so many hours to secure an appointment to get the vaccine, only to have it canceled. I have been frustrated myself as I’ve tried to get an appointment. Though it is hard to be patient, we must be patient. Our leaders must know we support them but also that we hold them accountable.

Once we have reached our goals in vaccinating the public, there needs to be a root cause analysis, to identify and correct our multiple failures handling this pandemic. Our government must develop the necessary policies, fund public health efforts and have adequate supplies — and stockpiles — to handle future pandemics.

In the meantime, we need to concentrate on what we can control — our behavior. We need to act responsibly, wear masks, maintain physical distances, avoided crowded places, and get vaccinated as soon as appointments become available.

Dr. Edward Chory is a retired general surgery specialist in Lancaster.