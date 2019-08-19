Dear America,
Gun violence is a huge problem.
The problem has at least three different levels. On one level, guns are too accessible, and our laws have too many loopholes. Our politicians’ inability to act contributes to the surge of gun violence.
On a deeper level, gun violence is swelling because too many disregard the equality and dignity of every person. People fail to see other fellow human beings with certain inalienable human rights. This also shows up within our systems of government and societal institutions.
At its deepest level, gun violence is growing because of a disconnection with God. Humanity’s sacred religious texts reveal the divine’s desire is for people to love God, neighbor and self, and to treat others as we wish to be treated. Gun violence attacks this desire.
Not addressing gun violence at these levels means it will continue.
Nevertheless, there is hope, America.
I urge those who raise children and youth to instill this connection to God. Imagine the demise of gun violence if a love of God, neighbor and self were the most powerful influences on our lives and the values we teach our children.
Imagine what would happen if people working with our youth and children universally taught and practiced that every human being is important, has value and dignity.
Imagine if our politicians upheld God’s desire, instead of fearing political retribution.
Imagine, instead of scattering in all directions when a motorcycle backfires, we would simply say, “I heard a motorcycle backfire. Oh well.”
The Rev. Dr. Galen E. Russell III
Elizabethtown