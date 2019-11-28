Until 2 1/2 years ago, I was a fully functioning adult. Then I became an adult with a disability.
But this note is not to cry or whine about this life-altering event.
This is a thank-you note, not only from me, but from any individual with a disability.
The kindness of strangers has overwhelmed me.
Those who have held open the many doors when my husband was struggling to get my wheelchair inside or outside.
Those who saw me trying to get into the car, and offered help.
Store workers who will load the groceries for my daughter and then also fold and load my wheelchair.
These acts of kindness have been carried out so frequently by so many.
And a final thank you to the parents who have taught their children to step forward and offer help to anyone who needs it. You have given them a gift for their lifetime.
So, thank you. Maybe you only held a door open one time, but it was appreciated by me and any other person who needed a kind act.
Virginia Joline
West Lampeter Township