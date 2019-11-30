What an amazing rafter of holiday birds we have this year. At the cost of millions of dollars and countless hours scratching around in the dirt for three years, these denizens of the barnyard finally found something they believe they can use to reach their goal and chop off the head of the chief turkey: quid pro quo.
Sounds ominous and evil! But they conveniently and hypocritically forget that they themselves have often used this very thing in the day-to-day operation of “farm” business: “You vote for my (self-serving) bill and I will vote for yours.” Older bird to the younger: “If you don’t support this bill, yours will never see the light of day.” Normal procedure down on the farm. Maybe it all depends on whose quid is being crowed.
Did I vote for Donald Trump? No! But the foul fowl of the left have me considering it next time.
Lee Baxter
Mount Joy