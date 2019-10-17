The liberal policies of “free stuff” are not how this county was built. My grandfather left his hardscrabble town in a remote part of Greece at 18 years of age and came to America through Ellis Island. I am not even sure how he made it from his village to catch the ship to get here. He never saw his parents again but wanted to begin the promise of the American dream. He settled in the slums of Hell’s Kitchen in Manhattan and took jobs that nobody else wanted. I visited there as a kid. Everyone was poor and lived in tenements. Think of the sacrifices he made in the hopes that future family generations would have a better life.
I think he knew he wouldn’t receive all the benefits in his lifetime but had a longer view. Fast forward. Without his sacrifice there would be one fewer airline captain, one fewer attorney, six fewer college degrees, two fewer technology software executives, and millions of dollars less contributed to our country with taxes paid, donations made and community involvement. He didn’t live to see all the accomplishments of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren but his hard work and commitment became generational.
As they say, “Free things have no value” because they are free. You don’t have to work or sacrifice for them. Free stuff makes for laziness.
Ted Mavraganis
East Hempfield Township