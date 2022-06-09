The heated debate between those who favor private ownership of firearms and those who want to regulate them never ends. A clear, cogent and rational analysis always has inherent value and could lead to at least a partial remedy for the recurring violent incidents that roil this debate.

Instead of fruitlessly butting heads, gun-regulation opponents and gun-regulation proponents should be cooperatively working on the problem’s root cause.

Following the 2020 summer of looting and burning, gun sales soared. Consistently maintaining law and order would do wonders to reduce citizens’ motivation to own weapons. But some pro-regulation folks wish to effectively ban them.

The Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution thwarts them. It reads: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

Within Pennsylvania, an even more formidable obstacle is Article 1, Section 21, of the state constitution. It makes an even stronger statement: “The right of the citizens to bear arms in defense of themselves and the State shall not be questioned.”

Gun-regulation proponents argue that muzzle-loading muskets were the most powerful weapons available at the time the Second Amendment was written, so muskets should be the only weapons allowed today. However, gun-regulation opponents might argue just as logically that those were the most powerful weapons available then, so citizens must be allowed to own the most powerful weapons available today.

More reasonably, it is abundantly clear that those provisions were intended to allow an armed citizenry that is prepared not only to effectively defend themselves, but also to form an “instant militia” capable of defending the country. The Russian invasion of Ukraine should make the value of armed citizens extremely obvious.

Gun-regulation proponents have attempted to impose various limitations. But while U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia acknowledged in the 2008 case District of Columbia v. Heller that like “most rights, the right secured by the Second Amendment is not unlimited,” the courts have fairly consistently and correctly said that truly significant restrictions are unconstitutional. So in order to prevail, gun-regulation proponents need to amend the Constitution. But there’s no hope of that as polls consistently have shown that only about a quarter of Americans support repealing the Second Amendment.

What would make sense is to update the Second Amendment with language such as: “The right of citizens to keep and bear arms, as well as the ammunition and accessories for said arms, shall not be questioned or infringed. This includes the right to manufacture, sell, transfer, transport, carry and store such items without registration or tracking. No offensive or defensive weapon or equipment up to and including any that a modern, up-to-date, well-equipped infantry soldier might utilize shall ever be prohibited or regulated.”

This proposed language crystallizes the intent by stating a clearer and more timeless definition of “citizen soldier.” It would provide stronger protections for this right, while also making limits clear — citizens do not have a right to have intercontinental ballistic missile silos in their backyards. It should mostly eliminate the huge time, effort and emotion wasted by forever attempting unconstitutional gun regulation. It is to be hoped that attention would then shift to solutions that actually address the problem.

When a disturbed person decides to kill a bunch of people, the weapon of choice often is a firearm; however, not always. Sometimes people kill others with knives, explosives or even mow victims down with a vehicle. If the first choice of weapon is not available for any reason, he or she can choose another.

So, do we have not only a gun problem, but also a knife problem, an explosives problem, a vehicle problem and probably others? No, we don’t — but we obviously do have a mental illness problem.

In a surprising number of such cases, there were quite obvious indications — including, sometimes, an arrest — that the person intended to kill others. Clearly, such warnings must not be ignored. Easier said than done, but this would significantly reduce such horrible incidents.

The realsolution is even harder: We as a society need to do a much better job of identifying those who are veering off into the weeds early enough to get them the help they need to prevent them from becoming a danger to themselves or others. Those who cannot or will not be helped simply must be removed from society.

What makes any solution particularly tricky is that great care must be taken to preserve civil rights. We do not violate civil rights and everyone is entitled to due process. It is far better to endure the risk of a few dangerous people than to violate citizens’ rights.

The greatest responsibility and burden falls upon relatives, friends and acquaintances to spot problems, communicate with each other and secure effective help early for those in trouble.

For the record, I am a reluctant gun owner. I don’t enjoy hunting or killing anything and I don’t like guns, period. I just think it prudent to be able to defend myself and my family should it become necessary, especially considering the apparently inexorable deterioration of our civil society.

Roy Minet is a retired physicist and information technology professional living in Mount Joy. He was the Libertarian Party's nominee for Pennsylvania auditor general in 2016.