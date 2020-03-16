Sen. Mitt Romney’s “guilty” vote on impeachment and the Republican collective reaction to it speak volumes about the morality of the GOP.

Out of 53 Republican senators, Romney was the only one whose moral and religious foundation forced him to vote “guilty” on one of the impeachment charges. He found this so hard, he even choked back tears when he announced his decision.

My first thought was, he should be respected for having done what he was convinced was right. On second thought, however, why was it so hard for him to do what his religion and oath to deliver unbiased justice demanded of him? Perhaps he wasn’t choked up over realizing his president had committed grievous offenses against our democracy or that his party rigged the trial! Perhaps he had problems because his loyalty to the Republican Party was almost as great as his loyalty to his religious and moral codes.

The nation then watched as all his fellow Republicans and the religious right either condemned him or silently stood back and watched. All for not putting party above religion and morality. President Donald Trump even mocked him for having religion!

Romney is the same man the Republican Party ran as its presidential candidate a few years ago. This is the same party that constantly claims religious and moral high ground! That ship sailed a long time ago and then sank!

How can anyone continue supporting Trump or any Republican who continues to make excuses for him?

Joseph Lyall

Lancaster Township