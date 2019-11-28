I just want to give a shoutout to the staff members of Rose City Nursing & Rehabilitation in the 400 block of North Duke Street in Lancaster.
My 92-year-old mother has been a resident there for the past 18 months. She is suffering with Alzheimer’s and dementia.
The third-floor staff’s efforts and affection for Mom is of the highest quality. I am at peace knowing that she is being well taken care of.
This shoutout, however, is for all of the staff, on all floors. I visit two to four times a week. I have visited other patients, interacted with staff on the other three floors, and have observed the same attitude and level of care in all of the departments. These folks are serious angels on Earth. May God bless them all.
James D. Hamaker
Lancaster