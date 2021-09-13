I have been hearing a lot about “natural immunity” lately.

Apparently there are misinformed people who think it is OK to contract COVID-19 “naturally” and that, once they recover, they will have “natural immunity.”

It brings to mind a time when perfectly healthy and hearty kids back in the 1950s contracted polio. If they recovered, many had to contend with lifelong neurological disabilities.

When the Salk vaccine for polio came out, all the parents in the neighborhood lined up with their kids to get the shot. Voluntarily. Because they didn’t want their kids to get sick and possibly die.

It took a long time for the polio vaccine to be developed, but of course that was the 1950s. In the past 70 years or so, science has advanced.

I am thankful to the scientists who spent many years studying science and medicine and working so hard to develop the COVID-19 vaccines so quickly. It is a wonderful accomplishment.

I hope that my grandchildren will soon be able to be vaccinated, because I don’t want them to become ill and have to deal with COVID-19 and its possibly long-lasting complications.

Carol Westfall

Christiana