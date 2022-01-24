James Buchanan and Thaddeus Stevens — Lancaster’s best-known politicians of the 19th century — have never been treated equally in their adopted home.

President Buchanan’s house, Wheatland, has been restored as a magnificent example of how a wealthy Pennsylvanian lived in the middle decades of the 1800s. Wheatland is a primary local tourist attraction.

On the other hand, builders of the Lancaster County Convention Center destroyed the rear half of U.S. Rep. Thaddeus Stevens’ home and office years ago. LancasterHistory.org is finally preparing to restore what’s left.

Buchanan has two statues — one in Buchanan Park here and one in Meridian Hill Park in Washington, D.C., plus a large stone pyramid monument in Buchanan’s Birthplace State Park in Franklin County.

Stevens has only one statue — at Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology in Lancaster — and that was not erected until 2008. Three other initiatives to erect Stevens statues over the years have fizzled.

A 19th-century bust of Stevens has been lost. A group failed to erect a statue of Stevens, prime defender of public education in Pennsylvania, in Harrisburg early in the 20th century. A plan to erect a statue at the historic Thaddeus Stevens School in Washington, D.C., also died a few years ago.

But the Thaddeus Stevens Society, headquartered in Gettysburg, soon will unveil the second Stevens statue. It will be dedicated in front of the Gettysburg Courthouse on April 2 as part of a three-day celebration of Stevens’ 230th birthday.

Why is one of the worst presidents in U.S. history, a man who coddled the slave-holding South before and during his pre-Civil War presidency, more noticeably memorialized than the man who did as much as any other to promote racial equality before, during and after the Civil War?

Ross Hetrick, president of the Thaddeus Stevens Society, provides pertinent comments about the relatively shabby treatment Stevens has received over the years in the January issue of the society’s online newsletter, Thaddeus Stevens Chronicles.

Stevens has not been properly memorialized, Hetrick writes, because his admirers did not follow through on elaborate proposals to honor him following his death in 1868.

“But a larger reason,” Hetrick notes, “is that [Stevens’) enemies — the people who wanted to destroy the country and preserve slavery — were more determined to demonize Stevens as a part of the ‘Lost Cause’ propaganda effort to distort the historic record of the Civil War and Reconstruction.”

In recent years, efforts to promote the discredited “Lost Cause” have faltered as the bitter truth of the terrible toll of slavery and racism has become ever more clear. At the same time, Stevens’ star is slowly rising as his passionate dedication to equality has become more widely recognized.

Buchanan’s reputation was ruined before he left the presidency. It has never recovered. But Lancaster is stuck with his mansion and his statue and his tomb in Green Hill Cemetery. Presidents, even the weakest ones, are memorialized forever.

Stevens deserves at least equal public recognition. After his new statue is unveiled in Gettysburg and his home/office is restored in the first block of Lancaster’s South Queen Street, the Scribbler hopes an old idea — naming the intersection of South Queen and Vine streets as “Stevens Square” — will be revived.

As major construction and reconstruction (and gentrification) around that intersection proceed over the next several years, pressure to create “Stevens Square” to add to Penn Square and the recently renamed Ewell Plaza should increase.

Jack Brubaker, retired from the LNP staff, writes “The Scribbler'' column every Sunday. He welcomes comments and contributions at scribblerlnp@gmail.com.