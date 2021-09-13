Have we all lost our minds? When it comes to wearing masks in our schools, I do not understand why we are being so influenced by a minority of angry people, instead of by scientific professionals who have strongly recommended masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 to kids.

Children depend on their parents, caregivers and educators to keep them safe and protected. There is no vaccine for those under age 12 yet.

In my view, school officials who are attempting to defy the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s mask mandate are using our children as front-line fodder in their political games.

Julia Walker

Warwick Township