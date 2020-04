To all those protesters who want business back up and running: Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear between two and 14 days after exposure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

We need to stay home to keep from infecting others. I want my family and me to stay healthy. All the protests will do is infect even more and cause more loss of life. If this comes back in the fall, even more people will potentially become sick.

William Curtis

Lancaster Township