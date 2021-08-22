Perhaps you haven’t noticed the insane wildfires, destructive storms, floods, melting glaciers, disappearing species, droughts or even the recent shocking report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

But maybe you did notice the hottest month ever recorded last month, your cooling bills going up or the fact that nighttime temperatures don’t drop the way they used to.

Either way, take it from climate scientists: The climate is changing fast, and humans are the cause.

These are some things you can do:

1. Switch to renewable electricity right away. Shop on papowerswitch.com or www.oca.pa.gov/electric-shopping-guide-archive for the right deal.

2. Use electricity for heating, cooling, cooking, etc.

3. Conserve energy and use efficient tools such as LED light bulbs.

4. Drive as little as possible, using an electric vehicle.

5. Live in a walkable city or town. City dwellers who walk, bicycle and use public transportation for getting around have a much lower carbon footprint than typical suburbanites.

6. Eat less meat, or none.

7. Avoid flying whenever possible.

8. Join environmental groups that are combating climate change. See the greendreamer.com article “35 Environmental Organizations and Nonprofits For a Sustainable Future (List and Ways You Can Get Involved).”

9. Contact your elected officials and urge them to take decisive measures to mitigate climate change.

Do these things for our children and grandchildren. As Bob Dylan sang, “So let us not talk falsely now, the hour is getting late.”

Thomas Simpson

Lancaster