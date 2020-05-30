Along with most people, I ponder the happenings of the present day. I read reports and listen to different presenters via TV, newspaper or radio. I search for answers, and still I have questions. I have not heard anyone or read any writer address any aspect from the standpoint of faith. So I want to pose questions for you, the reader.

The Scriptures tell us: “If my people, who are called by my name, humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land” (2 Chronicles 7:14).

Questions: Does this Scripture apply to all people who carry the name Christian? Or just to some people? Can I repent for everyone? When will Christians, wherever they are, repent? Is it right that we expect God to heal without hearing repentance from his people? Are we blaming God for sending this illness or allowing this illness? Is this scourge done out of love for his creation? (Does a good parent punish the child out of love or hate?) What is our behavior like? Is our loyalty given to God or to Satan?

We might wonder, “What have I (or we) done wrong? Why would God be angry with me (or us)?”

Read the Old Testament, especially Malachi 2:17. Then answer the question.

Enough questions! What will you do with these questions?

Levi J. Ziegler

Lititz