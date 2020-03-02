Socialism — it certainly is a buzzword nowadays. You hear it being thrown around in the news all the time. And the funny thing is that you also hear it coming from the richest people in America, which is extremely amusing to me. I hear Hollywood backing this form of oppression in ways that make me laugh out loud. They are basically saying, “We used the capitalism platform to make our millions of dollars, we donate large amounts of that so we do not pay any taxes on said millions, and now we want to take the ability of becoming rich away from everyone else.”
You hear Congress buzzing around about this, too. People like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who thinks your freedoms mean nothing. Or Reps. Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — people who want to give everything you have worked for to someone who did nothing to merit it.
Do you, as a reader, know what kind of pension people in Congress get? Believe me when I tell you they will not be suffering like all the rest of us will if we go to socialism. You think having a rich 10% is horrible and needs to change? What if we only had a rich .001%? Because that’s what will happen. I believe they will take your money, your guns, your homes and your dignity, not to mention what little pride we have about being the best country in the world.
Why change the best? Why?
Eric Zelt
Clay Township