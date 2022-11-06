Many girls, including myself, have felt a sort of pressure from the time they were young to have the “perfect body” — a small waist, hourglass hips and no acne.

This is in no way ideal. The modeling industry hasn’t helped this phenomenon, either. Young girls are constantly comparing themselves to models.

In an overwhelmingly patriarchal world, women are at the bottom of the food chain. We’re constantly told to be flattered by the “male gaze” and to be the perfect wife and have kids and be a stay-at-home mom.

“A negative body image can cause unrealistic expectations of how your body should look and could lead to unhealthy behaviors, like disordered eating,” Erin Heger writes in an article published this year on the website Insider.

This is such a vicious cycle, because young girls try to get the “perfect body” that they see on social media and, when they can’t get that, they might suffer from eating disorders and depression.

A 2021 study by the National Library of Medicine of females ages 15 to 35 found that 193 of 1,331 subjects suffered from eating disorders. Those subjects also followed accounts on social media that showed body images, posted pictures of their bodies and frequently compared the images.

I interviewed girls ages 14 to 18, anonymously, to ask how they believe social media affects the way they view their body.

The first question I asked was, “How has social media affected the way you view your body?”

Some responses: “I compared myself to other girls”; “I have misconceptions about beauty”; and “I felt like I had to change myself.” I was even told by one respondent that, “I already grew up being called ugly and fat, but I sooner realized I actually was. Short answer: I’m now recovering from anorexia nervosa.”

Another question: “Were you ever told between the ages of 8 and 15 how your body should look?”

The short answer was yes. Girls were praised for being skinny and were targeted if they were “fat.”

The last question was, “How do you feel about your body now?”

Most of the responses were girls stating such things as, “It’s been rough. Every day is different. Some days I feel beautiful, the next day I feel disgusting.” And, “I struggle with body dysmorphia and such things as body checks, weighing myself very often, comparison, etc.”

Generation Z must start fighting back against this stigma. We can do this by taking breaks from social media, so that we’re able to reflect on how social media affects us.

We shouldn’t be afraid to unfollow, disconnect or talk to someone, whether that’s a therapist, parent or friend. These small steps can lead to a healthier body image and can have lasting impacts on one’s mental and physical well-being.

Kara Walter is in the 10th grade at Solanco High School.