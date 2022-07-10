I find it obscene that Congressman Lloyd Smucker attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony last month for Penn State Health’s new Lancaster Pediatric Center, a place designed to keep kids healthy now and in the future.

Through his actions, I believe that Smucker has shown total disregard for today’s younger generation.

His “no” vote on House Resolution 7910, the Protecting Our Kids Act — which would certainly help in reducing the type of mass shooting that took place in Uvalde, Texas — was seemingly meant to ensure that killers continue to have easy access to semi-automatic weapons.

And his vote early on the morning of Jan. 7, 2021, to object to Pennsylvania’s electors who voted for Joe Biden contributed to our country coming perilously close to destroying its democracy — and destroying a stable future for today’s kids.

If Congressman Smucker has any interest in the health of the young, let him do something — anything — to prove it.

David Ehrlich, Manheim Township