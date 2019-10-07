In response to President Donald Trump asking foreign governments to investigate a political opponent ahead of the 2020 election, I phoned Rep. Lloyd Smucker’s office to again urge him to support articles of impeachment in order to protect our democracy from this unfit president.
To my astonishment, the staffer who answered the phone, instead of simply taking a message, began arguing and denying. He demanded to know what countries Trump asked for election interference from. Then he accused the Bidens of committing crimes.
One might expect such loutish ignorance from a troll posting anonymously online. But coming from a staffer in the office of a representative of Congress, it is so wrong.
Rep. Smucker, it’s time to set aside partisanship and do what Trump will not: put the Constitution, our democracy, and the people first. Voters are taking note.
Lynn Kreiser Miller
Lancaster