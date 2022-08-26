As a Republican in the 11th Congressional District, I am disappointed in our current congressional representative, Lloyd Smucker, who seems only to work for U.S. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and not the people of his district.

Smucker voted against legislation that is designed to cap prescription drug costs, cap the cost of insulin for thousands on Medicare, fight climate change (which we all need to wake up about and understand) and ensure that large companies and individuals are paying the taxes they owe (just as you and I do) by hiring more IRS agents to step up enforcement.

We need someone who is working for us in Congress and not just answering the call of McCarthy.

I believe that person is Bob Hollister. He will work for all of us and listen to each one of us. As a former school superintendent, he has worked with people from all walks of life. He knows the meaning of compromise and working together.

I have met him and talked with him, and I encourage each one of you to take the opportunity to listen to him, too. He deserves our vote.

Linda Spotts

Ephrata