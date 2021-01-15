Dear U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker:

In my view, you chose to represent only those constituents who allow you to advance your own political power and ignored the rest, including me.

At issue is your excuse for objecting to Pennsylvania’s electoral votes. That excuse, as you stated in LNP | LancasterOnline, was that it was “the only time throughout the process I can speak for my constituents in my district.”

I voted for Joe Biden, who won the popular vote in Pennsylvania, and yet you spoke against me and the commonwealth you represent.

Your actions stand in sharp contrast to the admirable courage demonstrated by Georgia Republicans, including Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who personally supported President Donald Trump but placed their constitutional mandate first and stood by the voice of Georgia voters.

Instead, in my view:

— Your obsequious action was only intended to gain political capital, giving support to false and noxious conspiracy theories.

— You failed to stand by Pennsylvania as the credibility of its election was attacked.

— You subverted a ceremonial role to accept the certified electors from Pennsylvania for your own gain, becoming part of an attempted coup, encouraged by Trump, to overthrow a democratic election.

You broke your oath to uphold the Constitution, contributed to the energy of the rioting crowd outside your chamber doors on Jan. 6 and failed to show the necessary courage to place the Constitution, Pennsylvania and all of your constituents above your seeming personal desire to keep Trump in office at any cost.

I ask you to resign your position.

Melinda Bean

Warwick Township