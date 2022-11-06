We have all heard the common phrase “When I was a kid ...”

I have heard it way too many times to count. But sometimes I find myself wondering about how things have changed. More so, I find myself wondering if they have actually changed for the better.

My parents often talk about how they did not have cellphones, let alone smartphones, when they were in high school. I cannot imagine how that would go over in today’s society. Some may even think it would be the end of the world. Students would not be able to text one another, have Google at their fingertips, communicate with their friends, track where they are or take pictures instantly.

Things would not happen at the snap of a finger.

Walking around school today, I see that everyone has smartphones. Sometimes, people even run into you in the hallway while looking down at them.

Students use smartphones all the time to communicate with friends. The big questions are: Are we using them for more than what they are supposed to be for? And is that usage negatively impacting social interactions?

I believe the answer is yes. Smartphones have negatively impacted the lives of teens.

I witness my peers being on their phones during class when they are not supposed to be — sometimes I even catch myself.

As a result of this, I find it ironic when test time comes and some students seem to struggle. I often wonder if they realize that the notes the teacher was giving were more important to pay attention to than the TikTok video they were watching.

I see this as a consequence of their own actions. I believe that, with regard to high school students, every individual is responsible for their actions. Yet some students do not seem to learn from their mistakes.

More specifically, everyone seems to be on social media. I always seem to find myself sending a Snapchat message or replying to a text.

What would our lives be like without social media? Some might say it would be boring, while others would disagree.

Social media has its advantages, but it is much easier to recognize the negative effects it has. Social media should not be the place for opinions to be stated, because in turn that sets drama in motion.

All things considered, I wonder how high school life and students would be different if we did not have smartphones and social media. I assume I will never know, but my hope is that, in time, we may realize that there are opportunities and experiences being missed.

I think we will one day realize that the current generation lacks essential person-to-person communication skills because of how we are consumed by our smartphones.

Someday, when I am the age my parents are now, the younger generation will be asking similar questions, and I cannot help but imagine what I will say one day about “When I was a kid...”

Courtney Sellers is in the 11th grade at Solanco High School.