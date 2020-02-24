So, Amy Klobuchar has been a senator for 14 years, Elizabeth Warren has been a senator for seven years, Pete Buttigieg was a mayor for eight years, Bernie Sanders was a representative for 16 years and now a senator for 14 years, and Joe Biden was a senator for 36 years and vice president for eight years.
They want us to believe that, with all the years they have been in office, they have concluded what the problems of America are. And if we elect any of them, they will now provide the solutions. Really?
Why haven’t they proposed solutions to these problems before?
Bill Terry
East Hempfield Township