To those who complain that government mask requirements interfere with their “freedoms”:

Guess what? Get a COVID-19 vaccine! Then you won’t have to wear that mask you have been complaining about.

Because if you get COVID-19, you might not be able to breathe properly or work, and you could have multiple other issues. Those seem like issues that would interfere with your “freedoms” more than the vaccine.

Janice Weber-Brown

Manheim Township