LNP | LancasterOnline Opinion Editor Suzanne Cassidy will host an online discussion at 2 p.m. Wednesday about the debate now raging in the United States — and Lancaster County — over statues and monuments honoring Confederate generals, Christopher Columbus and other historical figures.

Taking part in the conversation: Michael J. Birkner, a professor of history at Gettysburg College, whose published works include three edited volumes on the late President James Buchanan; Maria Mitchell, a professor of history at Franklin & Marshall College, who teaches seminars on the politics of memory and race in modern Europe; and Ismail Smith-Wade-El, Lancaster City Council president, who maintained in a recent LNP | LancasterOnline column that Lancaster’s Christopher Columbus statue needs to be removed from its place near the county courthouse.

The discussion can be viewed on LNP | LancasterOnline's Facebook page.