This election, administered during a health crisis and with expanded mail-in voting permitted, was well-run.

People followed the rules as voters and as election workers. They should be commended. It saddens me as a citizen of Pennsylvania from Lancaster County to watch the Republican Party and especially Republican state House leadership seemingly twist themselves into a pretzel to accommodate the fiction perpetrated by our president that his loss at the polls was a fraud.

This lack of political courage and leadership is shameful. I fear you have lost the respect of far more citizens than you have made happy by your actions.

Thomas Hassler

Lancaster