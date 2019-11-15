Scouts from all over the city and county were out Nov. 9 placing Scouting for Food bags on doors in their neighborhoods.
Five Cub Scouts and 14 siblings and adults from Cub Scout Pack 4 placed close to 1,000 bags on doors. The pack is sponsored by Bethany Presbyterian Church, 25 N. West End Ave.
This Saturday, these Scouts, siblings, friends and adults will be out again revisiting the neighborhoods looking for donations of nonperishable food items.
Donations received by Pack 4 will be delivered to TLC/Veterans Victory House on King Street in Lancaster.
Neighbors are encouraged to place items of canned and boxed foods at their front door by 9 a.m. Saturday. We will be out picking up items by 10 a.m.
A Scout promises to help other people at all times. What better way to show our Scouting spirit than by participating in this annual Scouting for Food drive?
Scouts of all ages are excited when they find food donations on your porch. Help us share this feeling this holiday season.
Christine Yost
Cubmaster, Pack 4
Lancaster