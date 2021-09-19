Professionally, I am privileged to teach nurses advancing their education, and currently I am teaching a graduate course in an online leadership and management program. My students are nurses working in various settings.

An ultimate aim of my graduate course is to encourage nurses to ponder their professional contributions. My role is to foster student discussion, point out the vast significance of professional nursing practice and, perhaps most importantly, cheer on my students. A significant number of my students are certified school nurses working on master’s degrees. I am in awe of their phenomenal role in promoting the health of our nation’s children and youth.

Over the years, I have been struck repeatedly by the indispensability of these school nurses. Often, however, I hear them lament the fact that their role is not widely understood, that people think they primarily apply Band-Aids. This public view is so disheartening because certified school nurses constitute one the most visible faces of public health in our communities.

Steadfast advocates, first responders

Daily, school nurses assess students with a vast array of problems. They then go to great ends to offer culturally appropriate interventions and referrals. Often, these interventions take hours of persistence by nurses serving as steadfast advocates; in this role, nurses communicate with other professionals and with parents, often in languages requiring interpretation.

Because much of the learning in my course is by way of discussion, I have heard stories about nurses who have truly gone above and beyond.

In 2020, during the initial COVID-19 pandemic school closures, one of my certified school nurse students became aware that a poorly managed diabetic student had stopped taking her insulin. Because the students in her district were not physically in school, this nurse willingly made a home visit to support the student and educate her about insulin therapy. Had that student been in the building and experienced symptoms of insulin-induced low blood sugar, rest assured that the school nurse would have been there with therapies needed to normalize the student’s blood sugar.

Because school nurses are the sole health care providers in schools, they are educated to function autonomously and are first responders.

Two emergencies for which school nurses are prepared are severe allergic responses and opioid overdoses. For severe allergic reactions, school nurses are skilled in the use of EpiPens, devices used for the injection of emergency epinephrine. Potential opioid overdoses are also on a school nurse’s radar; take comfort in knowing that these nurses possess the education and knowledge needed to identify an opioid overdose and manage it with Narcan (naloxone) until the arrival of emergency medical services.

Many certified school nurses are American Red Cross CPR instructors and educate their colleagues about these essential lifesaving techniques. Indeed, school nurses save lives.

A few years ago, one of my school nurse students talked about her colleague who grabbed the school’s automated external defibrillator and restored the normal rhythm of a high school student-athlete’s heart. While playing basketball, he developed a rare cardiac rhythm disturbance that would have been fatal without this nurse’s action.

Finally, allow me to point out the obvious: Mental health is as essential to educational achievement as a student’s physical well-being. Known for their empathy and compassion, certified school nurses attract students in need of a kind ear. The school health room is recognized as a “safe zone” by many students with emotional and mental health needs. Sometimes, these students come from different cultural backgrounds, and their needs must be understood in light of their culture. Regardless, these nurses become staunch student advocates, relentlessly pursuing appropriate referrals to assist students in need.

Facing divisive issues

Lately, however, school nurses have taken a battering over the divisive issues surrounding ways of keeping our kids safe amid a pandemic. Clearly, controversies are impinging on the day-to-day work of school administrators, teachers, counselors, school nurses and other staff. All these professionals must dig deep to find the emotional intelligence needed to politely interact with people who are taking issue with school policies put in place to protect children from COVID-19.

In my role as an educator, I serve not only to teach, but also to provide emotional sustenance. I do my level best to find words that will cheer and encourage my graduate students who serve in a multitude of hospital and community roles. Gallup polls have consistently found that the American public ranks nurses as the most trusted — the most honest and ethical — of professionals. Registered nurses are proud of this ranking and do their very best to live up to it. To this end, I believe that supporting all nurses in their professional roles is one of my God-given responsibilities. So I am brokenhearted when students disclose their feelings of utter defeat.

Earlier this month, one of my school nurse students told me that she had experienced “a very dramatic and difficult day” because of anger over the state’s school mask mandate. Some interactions with parents, she said, left her “raw and heartbroken.” Her husband proposed the option of quitting. She went on to say, however, that she “very much feels in her heart that she is called to be exactly where she is.”

Please hear me. Our nurses, teachers, administrators and other professional staff members are called to care for our nation’s children. Please allow them to do just that. COVID-19 is a deadly threat, and more children are getting seriously ill. May I ask that you simply accept mask mandates, which are supported by experts in infectious disease?

Also, speak kindheartedly and respectfully to your children about the nurses, teachers, administrators and other school professionals who care so deeply.

Furthermore, please remember that your kids must be confused about all of this and are being caught in the middle. Be they positive or negative, parental attitudes are being absorbed by children. In the end, all school-affiliated professionals want nothing more than to stop this deadly virus. Kindly do what is right by loving and supporting these professionals as they live out their calling.

Priscilla Simmons, a registered nurse with a master’s degree in nursing and a doctorate in education, is professor emerita in the Department of Nursing at Eastern Mennonite University.