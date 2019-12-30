Mike Leichliter, superintendent of Penn Manor School District, may think the district is “producing results for the taxpayers” (“School projects,” Dec. 20), but look at the cost — a 20% increase in taxes in the last four years. This is one reason why we moved out of this district — the taxes were astronomical and going up each year.
I understand the high school may have needed renovations, but is a $100 million renovation really necessary? Do the students really need “social stairs,” where they can work together on classwork or simply make conversations? Isn’t that what classrooms, cafeterias and other areas of the school are for?
Will these costly renovations produce higher test scores or better educated students? I doubt it. But what they will produce is more people moving out of the district and possibly some people losing their houses because they cannot afford the taxes.
Wake up, school boards, and think more carefully about your constituents.
Donna Becker
Providence Township