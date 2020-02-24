Recently two letter writers extolled the virtues of Rush Limbaugh, recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom (“Dems never gave Trump a chance,” Feb. 12; “Limbaugh’s show is a revelation,” Feb. 14). One even called him a “great patriot.”
What a joke. Limbaugh has spent more than 30 years stoking the fires of racism, hatred and fear. He has spent his entire career sowing division among Americans. He is as far from a patriot as it is possible to be.
That he was awarded the highest civilian award is a travesty of justice and makes a mockery of every previous recipient. I find it difficult to conceive of someone less qualified than him, likely the most unworthy recipient ever.
Michael Harrison
Warwick Township