On Nov. 1, our beloved 13-year-old Jack Russell terrier took off from our backyard in Quarryville. I would like to thank the good Samaritan who picked him up and immediately dropped him off at our local police department in Quarryville. As for many of us, dogs are like members of the family and to lose a member so quickly, this certainly could have turned out to be incredibly devastating for us. It restores our faith to know there are good people in our neighborhoods with good intentions and understanding of the human and pet family dynamic.
I can’t thank you enough and hope you see this letter to know how much you are appreciated. Thank you!
K.J. Fernandez
Quarryville