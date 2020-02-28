A person who follows and enunciates his conscience is a threat to the apparatchik party, which demands complete subservient fealty to the fulminating demagogue. Thus bellowed the execrable gyrations of some of the more rabid Trump party luminaries after Sen. Mitt Romney confessed his guilty impeachment verdict.
A politician not entirely renowned for holding inexorable policy or foundational positions, Romney assessed the evidence and reached an implacable crucible within his reasoning, and it should be enough for those opposed to his decision to accept, respect and file away.
But Donald Trump Jr. demanded Romney’s expulsion from the GOP, Lou Dobbs labeled him a Benedict Arnold, and Matt Schlapp (Conservative Political Action Committee chairman) feared for Romney’s safety at February’s event because of the vitriol toward him. (Any writers claiming animosity toward Trump catch the countervailing hint?)
Romney cited relying on his faith and oath to be impartial in attaining his verdict, something, once upon a time, evangelicals used in their convictions against President Bill Clinton, versus today’s tenet: “Ends trump means,” therefore “Ends mean Trump.”
So the next time the Lyin’ King roars and lets loose a stinker of a gaslight, be prepared, all gullible political sycophants, to dutifully swallow plenty of whine with your cheese. To disagree with your party’s majority shouldn’t require an admirable profile in courage, of the sort Romney earned. Romney’s decision was justified and logical, and looks sublime differentiated from the slander and threats heaped upon him.
Don Rossi
Manheim Township