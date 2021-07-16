A community reminder:

With regard to the 2007 death of the newborn who would become known as Baby Mary Anne, I am glad that justice may be served. But it is sad that this event happened.

I would like to take this moment to remind our community about an alternative for safe newborn relinquishment. Pennsylvania’s Safe Haven law allows parents in crisis to relinquish their baby up to age 28 days at any hospital or police station — no questions asked and no penalty if the infant is unharmed and not a victim of any crime.

This is an issue that all parents of teens and people who work with women of childbearing age should be aware of. We should educate everyone about this law.

Lancaster County hospitals have Safe Haven bassinet stations where babies can be left safely. More information can be found at the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services website.

Donna Carr

Retired obstetrics RN

Lancaster