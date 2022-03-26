This is a salute to Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Barry K. White, who died Jan. 27.

What seems like a long time ago, I was introduced to Barry by then-Lancaster city Fire Chief J.D. Mummaw. I was stationed at the fire station on North Duke Street and Barry was stationed at Troop J in Lancaster. I was at that time elevated to a rank of assistant fire marshal.

When a fire occurred in the city, the detective division typically was in some way involved. If the situation was then identified as undetermined, the Pennsylvania State Police were notified.

I often joked with Barry that he should have been a firefighter, and he retorted that I should have been a lawyer.

Barry organized training programs to educate firefighters at fire scenes on what they should do as first-arriving emergency personnel. He was dedicated to the just cause of law and order everywhere. Later in his career, he was welcomed as a fire marshal.

Barry was a caring, sensitive, do-it-right investigator of origins and causes whose accuracy was unmatched.

During my tenure with the Lancaster City Bureau of Fire, Barry became active with the Lancaster County Firemen’s Association. He was also an instructor throughout the area.

Law enforcement and the art and science of fire investigation became what they are and progressed professionally thanks to the dedication of Barry K. White.

Thank you for your dedication and service. It was a pleasure and education working with you. Rest in peace, Barry — you have earned it.

Ed Knight

Retired assistant fire marshal

Lancaster City Bureau of Fire