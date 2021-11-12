Don’t thank U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker for the hugely popular infrastructure bill that’s ready for President Joe Biden’s signature on Monday.

Smucker, our representative, voted against it. Once again, he has voted against a bill that will benefit his constituents. Look at his voting record. He consistently votes against pro-women bills and pro-environment bills. Why? Because, in my view, he toes the line of his Republican caucus.

Come on, Rep. Smucker. Think for yourself. Represent your constituents instead of seemingly representing your non-Lancaster and non-Pennsylvania donors. With this infrastructure vote, you snubbed your nose at important companies and their employees in your district: like bridge fabricators High Steel Structures and Greiner Industries. The infrastructure bill will give them more bridge projects to bid on. This will be a real boon to our local economy. It will create commerce for their local suppliers.

The infrastructure bill will provide many additional benefits for Lancaster and York counties, yet Smucker voted against this bill. Voters: Remember this in 2022.

By the way, Rep. Smucker, where were you when the insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6? Oh, that’s right, you were in your office in the Cannon Office Building, south of the main Capitol building, seemingly with no fear of harm. Perhaps you were polishing your speech on why your fellow members of Congress should reject Pennsylvania’s electors in support of former President Donald Trump’s Big Lie. Ten months later, do you have any regrets?

Michael Harnly

Manheim Township